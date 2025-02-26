Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 101250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,240,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after buying an additional 162,524 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,922.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,569,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $24,435,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

