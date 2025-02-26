Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Holdings Raised by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,878,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $541,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.