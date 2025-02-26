First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
NASDAQ FCNCP opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.
About First Citizens BancShares
