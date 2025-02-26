First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 865.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

