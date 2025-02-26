First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after purchasing an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,948.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 264,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.43.

SPOT stock opened at $588.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.15 and its 200 day moving average is $440.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $249.38 and a 52 week high of $652.63.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

