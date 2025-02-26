Fjell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 90,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. AB High Yield ETF accounts for 3.5% of Fjell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000.
AB High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. AB High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.
AB High Yield ETF Profile
The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.
