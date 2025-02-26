Fjell Capital LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fjell Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. KLA comprises approximately 1.2% of Fjell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $831.68.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $724.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $711.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $715.70. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $609.40 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.