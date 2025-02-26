Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 717,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 490,761 shares.The stock last traded at $28.30 and had previously closed at $27.97.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after purchasing an additional 240,230 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,072,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,267,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 459,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

