FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.23.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

