FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,803,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,682,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $310.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,290. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $9,897,305. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

