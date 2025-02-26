Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.66. 132,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.06 and a 1 year high of C$14.84.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRU. National Bankshares raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.71.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.