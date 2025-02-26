FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enovix Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enovix in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.18). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.87. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $729,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. The trade was a 42.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,458,000 after buying an additional 2,063,631 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enovix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,658,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enovix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,933,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovix by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,838,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,300 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.