Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director Sells $248,600.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,807. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

