Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. Gaotu Techedu updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance
NYSE GOTU traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,904. The stock has a market cap of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.06. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
About Gaotu Techedu
