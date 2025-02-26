Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. Gaotu Techedu updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

NYSE GOTU traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,904. The stock has a market cap of $876.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.06. Gaotu Techedu has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.