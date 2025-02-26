Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GILT opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.60. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 909,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 347,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 158,468 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 167,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.