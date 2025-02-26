Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485 ($6.15) and last traded at GBX 480 ($6.08), with a volume of 39929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.10).
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 417.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 338.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company has a market cap of £88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Good Energy Group
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.