GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

GR Engineering Services Limited (ASX:GNG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from GR Engineering Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
GR Engineering Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $489.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.38.
About GR Engineering Services
