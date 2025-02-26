Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GTBIF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 123,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,577. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.32. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Featured Articles

