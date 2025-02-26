Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.