Head-To-Head Review: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) vs. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Synaptics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synaptics and Enphase Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 5 1 2.88 Enphase Energy 3 15 14 0 2.34

Profitability

Synaptics presently has a consensus price target of $95.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.27%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $90.42, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Enphase Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Synaptics.

This table compares Synaptics and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 16.73% 1.61% 0.84% Enphase Energy 7.72% 15.62% 4.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and Enphase Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.01 billion 2.65 $125.60 million $4.23 16.17 Enphase Energy $1.33 billion 6.46 $102.66 million $0.74 87.61

Synaptics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enphase Energy. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enphase Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Synaptics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control. It also provides microinverter units and related accessories, an IQ gateway; IQ batteries; the cloud-based Enlighten monitoring service; storage solutions; and electric vehicle charging solutions, as well as design, proposal, permitting, and lead generation services. The company sells its solutions to solar distributors; and directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners, as well as through its legacy product upgrade program or online store. Enphase Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

