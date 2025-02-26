Head to Head Review: Samsara (NYSE:IOT) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY)

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) and Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Samsara and Pony AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 10 6 0 2.38 Pony AI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Samsara presently has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.86%. Pony AI has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than Samsara.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $1.18 billion 23.91 -$286.73 million ($0.47) -106.87 Pony AI $84.33 million 76.47 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Samsara and Pony AI”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Pony AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Samsara.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Pony AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -21.80% -19.44% -10.30% Pony AI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Pony AI beats Samsara on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

