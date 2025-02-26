Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 784 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $501,501,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

