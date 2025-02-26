Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Susquehanna

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.55.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $128.91 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

