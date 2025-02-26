ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
ICC Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ICC has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $23.96.
