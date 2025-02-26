ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

ICC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ICC has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $23.96.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

