IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOUN stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 2.56. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Several research firms have commented on SOUN. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,021,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,837,653.20. This trade represents a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $851,306.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 735,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,949.25. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,722,918 shares of company stock valued at $44,935,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

