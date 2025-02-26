IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $256.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.80. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $239.07 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

