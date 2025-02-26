Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

