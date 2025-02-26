Impact Investors Inc Takes $287,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Impact Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

