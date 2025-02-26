Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – Should You Buy?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 54.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. Approximately 10,662,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.82.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

