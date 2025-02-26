Insider Buying: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Acquires 3,239 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Siminoff bought 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,340.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,272.16. The trade was a 6.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BigCommerce Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 1,503,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,209. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $547.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 88.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 96,667 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the third quarter worth about $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

