Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 4.5 %

IPAR traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.20. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average is $129.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.40.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

