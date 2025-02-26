Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.160-19.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion-$18.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.3 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.18.

Intuit stock traded up $64.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.93. 2,868,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,802. Intuit has a one year low of $553.24 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $607.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

