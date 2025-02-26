Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $730.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.71.

INTU opened at $555.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $627.55. Intuit has a 1-year low of $553.24 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This represents a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,648,910,000 after purchasing an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

