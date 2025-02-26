Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 13.6% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 123,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 57,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.