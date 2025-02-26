Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

