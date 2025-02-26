IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.70), Zacks reports. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. IonQ updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,757,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,338,814. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IONQ shares. DA Davidson raised IonQ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $634,349.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at $16,985,373.33. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

