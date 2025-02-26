iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 36,440 shares.The stock last traded at $74.98 and had previously closed at $76.82.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

