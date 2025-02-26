iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIAGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 36,440 shares.The stock last traded at $74.98 and had previously closed at $76.82.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

