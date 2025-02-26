iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,973,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,603,000 after purchasing an additional 249,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,811,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 315,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $108.40 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

