iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 162202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 366.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,680,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,020,000 after buying an additional 2,105,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,414,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 943,005 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,392,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,723,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 381,021 shares during the period.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

