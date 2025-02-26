iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.53, with a volume of 162202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Stories
