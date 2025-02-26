iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.09 and last traded at $71.29, with a volume of 41116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.12.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $704.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

