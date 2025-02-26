iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.71 and last traded at $30.71. 1,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyr Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF Company Profile

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2035 ETF USD (ITDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

