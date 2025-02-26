iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stake Decreased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,059,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

