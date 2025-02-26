iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Cut by Eq LLC

Eq LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

