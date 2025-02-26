iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 431,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 769,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 170,769 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,161.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10,290.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 99,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,741,000.

IYF opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

