iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Stake Lessened by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $101.08 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

