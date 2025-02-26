Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.350 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Shares of ITRI traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. 330,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,285.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $753,233.20. The trade was a 3.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $305,362. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

