Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $45.24 and last traded at $42.70, with a volume of 118622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 214.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $846.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

