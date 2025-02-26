Jack in the Box Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Stock Up 10.7 %

JACK traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jack in the Box

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,343.80. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.