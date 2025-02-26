James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.29), with a volume of 8420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.47).

James Cropper Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 204.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Get James Cropper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper purchased 117,022 shares of James Cropper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £231,703.56 ($293,667.38). Also, insider Jon Yeung acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £8,050 ($10,202.79). 41.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About James Cropper

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for James Cropper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Cropper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.