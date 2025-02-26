JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,359 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 397.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,359 shares during the quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 209,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 129,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

